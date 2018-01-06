BBC Sport - FA Cup: Watford 3-0 Bristol City highlights
Highlights: Watford 3-0 Bristol City
- From the section FA Cup
Watford beat a much-changed Bristol City in the FA Cup third round with goals from Andre Carrillo, Troy Deeney and Etienne Capoue.
MATCH REPORT: Watford 3-0 Bristol City
Watch all the goals from the FA Cup third round here.
Available to UK users only.
