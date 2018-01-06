BBC Sport - FA Cup: QPR 0-1 MK Dons highlights
Highlights: QPR 0-1 MK Dons
- From the section FA Cup
Watch highlights as League One side MK Dons produce a battling performance to knock QPR out of the FA Cup in the third round.
MATCH REPORT: QPR 0-1 MK Dons
Available to UK users only.
