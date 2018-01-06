BBC Sport - FA Cup: Newcastle 3-1 Luton highlights
Highlights: Newcastle 3-1 Luton
- From the section FA Cup
Newcastle struck three goals in a nine-minute spell as they saw off a spirited display from League Two leaders Luton in the FA Cup third round.
MATCH REPORT: Newcastle 3-1 Luton
Watch all the goals from the FA Cup third round here.
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired