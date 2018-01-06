BBC Sport - FA Cup: Manchester City 4-1 Burnley highlights
Highlights: Man City 4-1 Burnley
- From the section FA Cup
Watch highlights as Sergio Aguero scores twice in two second-half minutes to help Premier League leaders Manchester City fight back to beat Burnley.
MATCH REPORT: Man City 4-1 Burnley
Watch all the goals from the FA Cup third round here.
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired