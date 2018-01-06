BBC Sport - FA Cup: Ipswich 0-1 Sheffield United highlights
Highlights: Ipswich 0-1 Sheffield United
- From the section FA Cup
Nathan Thomas' spectacular long-range effort gave Sheffield United an away FA Cup third-round victory against fellow Championship side Ipswich Town.
MATCH REPORT: Ipswich 0-1 Sheffield United
Watch all the goals from the FA Cup third round here.
Available to UK users only.
