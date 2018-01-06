BBC Sport - FA Cup: Exeter City 0-2 West Bromwich Albion highlights
Highlights: Exeter 0-2 West Brom
- From the section FA Cup
Watch highlights as West Brom ease past League Two Exeter City in the FA Cup third round, to give Alan Pardew his first win as Baggies boss.
MATCH REPORT: Exeter 0-2 West Brom
Watch all the goals from the FA Cup third round here.
Available to UK users only.
