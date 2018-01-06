BBC Sport - FA Cup: Exeter City 0-2 West Bromwich Albion highlights

Highlights: Exeter 0-2 West Brom

  • From the section FA Cup

Watch highlights as West Brom ease past League Two Exeter City in the FA Cup third round, to give Alan Pardew his first win as Baggies boss.

MATCH REPORT: Exeter 0-2 West Brom

Watch all the goals from the FA Cup third round here.

Available to UK users only.

FA Cup video

Video

Highlights: Exeter 0-2 West Brom

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Grimmer's screamer as Coventry stun Stoke

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Lovely backheel sets up Aguero

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Coventry 2-1 Stoke

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Man City 4-1 Burnley

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Newcastle 3-1 Luton

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Bournemouth 2-2 Wigan

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Fleetwood 0-0 Leicester

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Middlesbrough 2-0 Sunderland

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Fulham 0-1 Southampton

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Bolton 1-2 Huddersfield

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Watford 3-0 Bristol City

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Wolves 0-0 Swansea

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Liverpool 2-1 Everton

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Man Utd 2-0 Derby County

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Man Utd v Derby County - FA Cup Highlights

Video

MOTD pundits on Holgate's push on Firmino

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Lingard, Butland & Maguire take on our skills challenge

Video

Rob Lee & sons look ahead to FA Cup family affair

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Jamie Vardy: the Fleetwood Town story

Video

Man Utd fan Guz Khan's FA Cup predictions

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Kay scores 'goal of his life' for Port Vale

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Carlisle Utd 3-1 Gillingham

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Crewe 0-1 Blackburn

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Exeter City 2-1 Forest Green Rovers (aet)

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Hereford FC 0-2 Fleetwood Town

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Peterborough Utd 5-2 Woking

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Wigan Athletic 3-2 AFC Fylde

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Yeovil Town 3-2 Port Vale (aet)

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Watch the goal you voted best of FA Cup second round

Video

Bizarre goals, bad jokes, lookalikes & FA Cup funnies

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: AFC Fylde 1-1 Wigan Athletic

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: AFC Wimbledon 3-1 Charlton

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Blackburn Rovers 3-3 Crewe Alexandra

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Bradford City 3-1 Plymouth Argyle

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Coventry City 3-0 Boreham Wood

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Doncaster Rovers 3-0 Scunthorpe United

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Fleetwood Town 1-1 Hereford FC

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Forest Green Rovers 3-3 Exeter City

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Gateshead 0-5 Luton Town

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Gillingham 1-1 Carlisle United

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Mansfield Town 3-0 Guiseley

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: MK Dons 4-1 Maidstone United

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Newport County 2-0 Cambridge United

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Notts County 3-2 Oxford City

  • From the section FA Cup

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired