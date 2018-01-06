BBC Sport - FA Cup: Doncaster Rovers 0-1 Rochdale highlights

Highlights: Doncaster 0-1 Rochdale

Watch highlights as a Calvin Andrew goal is enough to see Rochdale beat League One rivals Doncaster in the FA Cup third round.

MATCH REPORT: Doncaster 0-1 Rochdale

Watch all the goals from the FA Cup third round here.

Highlights: Doncaster 0-1 Rochdale

