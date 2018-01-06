BBC Sport - FA Cup: Brentford 0-1 Notts County highlights
Highlights: Brentford 0-1 Notts County
Veteran striker Jon Stead's stunning second-half strike earned League Two side Notts County a shock FA Cup third-round win at Championship Brentford.
