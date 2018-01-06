BBC Sport - FA Cup: Bournemouth 2-2 Wigan highlights
Highlights: Bournemouth 2-2 Wigan
- From the section FA Cup
Steve Cook heads in an injury-time equaliser to save Bournemouth from a shock FA Cup third-round exit against League One leaders Wigan Athletic.
MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 2-2 Wigan
Watch all the goals from the FA Cup third round here.
Available to UK users only.
