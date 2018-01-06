BBC Sport - FA Cup: Blackburn 0-1 Hull highlights
Highlights: Blackburn 0-1 Hull
- From the section FA Cup
Championship side Hull City moved into round four of the FA Cup with a narrow victory over League One Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.
MATCH REPORT: Blackburn 0-1 Hull
Watch all the goals from the FA Cup third round here.
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired