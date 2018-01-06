BBC Sport - FA Cup: Birmingham City 1-0 Burton Albion highlights
Highlights: Birmingham City 1-0 Burton
- From the section FA Cup
Watch highlights as Birmingham City edge a scrappy FA Cup third-round tie against fellow Championship strugglers Burton Albion thanks to Sam Gallagher's second-half strike.
MATCH REPORT: Birmingham City 1-0 Burton
