BBC Sport - FA Cup: Aston Villa 1-3 Peterborough United highlights
Highlights: Aston Villa 1-3 Peterborough United
- From the section FA Cup
Watch highlights as League One Peterborough United score three late goals to knock Championship side Aston Villa out of the FA Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Aston Villa 1-3 Peterborough United
Watch all the goals from the FA Cup third round here.
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired