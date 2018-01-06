BBC Sport - FA Cup: Middlesbrough 2-0 Sunderland highlights
Highlights: Middlesbrough 2-0 Sunderland
- From the section FA Cup
Watch highlights as goals from Rudy Gestede and Martin Braithwaite give Middlesbrough a 2-0 win over Sunderland in their FA Cup third-round tie.
MATCH REPORT: Middlesbrough 2-0 Sunderland
Available to UK users only
