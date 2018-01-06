Scottish Gossip: Steven Naismith, Lewis Morgan, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts, Celtic

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Kilmarnock have already made the first moves as they try to lure Scotland striker Stevie Naismith back to the club where he started his career, with the 31-year-old having recently revealed he would relish a return north. (Scottish Sun)

New Celtic signing Lewis Morgan has aimed a dig at Rangers by saying he is glad the Ibrox club deemed him too small as a youth player, as that snub eventually led him to sign for the "biggest club". (Scottish Sun)

Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko would prefer to move to English football than return to Denmark as his time in Glasgow nears an end. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers target Jamie Murphy will join the Ibrox outfit on their Florida trip as both parties look to conclude a deal that will secure his switch from Brighton. (Scottish Sun)

Goalkeeper Scott Bain is delighted to have a fresh start at Easter Road

Rangers will pay Brighton £1million up front and almost the same again in add-ons to secure the services of 28-year-old former Motherwell winger Murphy. (Scottish Sun)

With Mexican midfielder Carlos Pena set to lead an exodus from Rangers this month, Lee McCulloch hopes manager Graeme Murty replaces some of Pedro Caixinha's summer signings with Scottish players "who know what playing for Rangers is all about," - just like Walter Smith did when he replaced Pau Le Guen in 2007. (Daily Record)

Goalkeeper Scott Bain is determined to shine during a six-month loan spell at Hibernian as he has a point to prove to parent club Dundee, where the 26-year-old was frozen out of the first team picture in recent months. (Scotsman)

Chris Sutton says former side Celtic must resist the temptation to sell Moussa Dembele in the January transfer window, or they have no chance of beating Zenit St-Petersburg in the Europa League round of 32. (Daily Record)

With Hearts' Jamie Walker on the verge of a move to English League One side Wigan Athletic, his former Jambos head coach Robbie Neilson insists it is the perfect platform for the midfielder to showcase his talents. (Scotsman)

Scottish swimmer Ross Murdoch made his name at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games

Dundee United skipper Willo Flood is convinced the Tannadice outfit are in better shape for a title tilt than they were 12 months ago following the quick-fire signings of Craig Slater, Emil Lyng and Brandon Mason in January. (Scottish Sun)

Clyde new boy Ally Love is at the centre of a racism storm after being accused of verbally abusing Annan Athletic's Rabin Omar at Broadwood on Tuesday. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish boxer Josh Taylor is targeting a world title fight in 2018, having picked up an impressive win over Ohara Davis in 2017 that has left him well-placed to aim for a major bout. (Herald)

Swimmer Ross Murdoch admits his failure to reach the 100m breaststroke final at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games prompted him to seriously consider retiring. (Herald)

Colin Fleming says it is inevitable that Andy Murray's time at the top of tennis will come to an end - but he hopes it is not as a result of the hip injury that is keeping the Scot off court at the moment. (Herald)