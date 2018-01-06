BBC Sport - Jose Mourinho: I have never been suspended for match-fixing

I've never been suspended for match-fixing - Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho continues his feud with Chelsea counterpart Antonio Conte by saying he will never be "suspended for match-fixing".

Conte received a four-month suspension while at Juventus in the 2012-13 season for failing to report match-fixing at his previous club Siena.

In 2016, the Italian was cleared by a court of any wrongdoing in the matter.

