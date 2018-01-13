Scottish League Two
Berwick0Annan Athletic0

Berwick Rangers v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Berwick

  • 1McCrorie
  • 2Fleming
  • 16Wilson
  • 5McKinlay
  • 13Stewart
  • 4Notman
  • 14O'Kane
  • 11Phillips
  • 7Thomson
  • 10McKenna
  • 21See

Substitutes

  • 6Fairbairn
  • 8Lavery
  • 9Murrell
  • 15Cook
  • 18McDonald
  • 20Brennan
  • 22Simpson

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Hooper
  • 5Watson
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Creaney
  • 7Orsi
  • 8Omar
  • 4Henry
  • 11O'Keefe
  • 10Henderson
  • 9Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Atkinson
  • 14Sonkur
  • 15Armour
  • 16Horne
  • 17Hogg
  • 18Bell
  • 19Murphy
Referee:
Euan Anderson
Attendance:
388

Match Stats

Home TeamBerwickAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away1

Live Text

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by James Creaney.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Dan Orsi.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.

Attempt saved. Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt saved. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Robby McCrorie.

Foul by Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers).

Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Dan Orsi (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Steven Notman.

Foul by Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers).

James Creaney (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Henry (Annan Athletic).

Foul by Keiran Stewart (Berwick Rangers).

Conor O'Keefe (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers).

Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose2112632920942
2Peterhead19132451222941
3Stenhousemuir2010553325835
4Stirling1994636241231
5Annan Athletic217862317629
6Elgin208483236-428
7Berwick196491431-1722
8Edinburgh City2044121530-1516
9Clyde182882030-1014
10Cowdenbeath1917111028-1810
