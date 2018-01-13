Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by James Creaney.
Berwick Rangers v Annan Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Berwick
- 1McCrorie
- 2Fleming
- 16Wilson
- 5McKinlay
- 13Stewart
- 4Notman
- 14O'Kane
- 11Phillips
- 7Thomson
- 10McKenna
- 21See
Substitutes
- 6Fairbairn
- 8Lavery
- 9Murrell
- 15Cook
- 18McDonald
- 20Brennan
- 22Simpson
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2Hooper
- 5Watson
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Creaney
- 7Orsi
- 8Omar
- 4Henry
- 11O'Keefe
- 10Henderson
- 9Smith
Substitutes
- 12Atkinson
- 14Sonkur
- 15Armour
- 16Horne
- 17Hogg
- 18Bell
- 19Murphy
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 388
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away1
Live Text
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Dan Orsi.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.
Attempt saved. Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Robby McCrorie.
Foul by Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers).
Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Dan Orsi (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Steven Notman.
Foul by Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers).
James Creaney (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Henry (Annan Athletic).
Foul by Keiran Stewart (Berwick Rangers).
Conor O'Keefe (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers).
Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.