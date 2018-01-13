Foul by David McCracken (Peterhead).
Peterhead v Stirling Albion
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 2Brown
- 5McCracken
- 3Robertson
- 22McIlduff
- 7Stevenson
- 6Ferry
- 33Gibson
- 20Leitch
- 18Brown
- 9McAllister
Substitutes
- 4Norris
- 8Brown
- 11Riley
- 14McLean
- 17Adams
- 19Lawrence
- 21Hobday
Stirling
- 1Binnie
- 4McNeil
- 5SmithBooked at 22mins
- 2McGeachie
- 3Hamilton
- 8Black
- 14Robertson
- 6Banner
- 11Kavanagh
- 9MacDonald
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 7McLaughlin
- 12Thomson
- 15Stanger
- 16McMullan
- 17Law
- 18Evans
- 19Cameron
- Referee:
- Mat Northcroft
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ewan McNeil (Stirling Albion).
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 2, Stirling Albion 2. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Foul by David McCracken (Peterhead).
Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 2, Stirling Albion 1. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Ross Smith (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Peterhead. Rory McAllister draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Ross Smith (Stirling Albion) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Jordon Brown (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Peter MacDonald.
Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andrew Black (Stirling Albion).
Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Aidan McIlduff (Peterhead) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Cameron Binnie.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Willie Robertson.
Foul by Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion).
William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).
Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Andrew Black (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 1, Stirling Albion 1. Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ross Kavanagh.
Simon Ferry (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).
Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).
Ewan McNeil (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 1, Stirling Albion 0. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the top right corner following a corner.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Darren L. Smith.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.