Scottish League Two
Peterhead2Stirling2

Peterhead v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Brown
  • 5McCracken
  • 3Robertson
  • 22McIlduff
  • 7Stevenson
  • 6Ferry
  • 33Gibson
  • 20Leitch
  • 18Brown
  • 9McAllister

Substitutes

  • 4Norris
  • 8Brown
  • 11Riley
  • 14McLean
  • 17Adams
  • 19Lawrence
  • 21Hobday

Stirling

  • 1Binnie
  • 4McNeil
  • 5SmithBooked at 22mins
  • 2McGeachie
  • 3Hamilton
  • 8Black
  • 14Robertson
  • 6Banner
  • 11Kavanagh
  • 9MacDonald
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 7McLaughlin
  • 12Thomson
  • 15Stanger
  • 16McMullan
  • 17Law
  • 18Evans
  • 19Cameron
Referee:
Mat Northcroft

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home6
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

Foul by David McCracken (Peterhead).

Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ewan McNeil (Stirling Albion).

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 2, Stirling Albion 2. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Foul by David McCracken (Peterhead).

Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 2, Stirling Albion 1. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Booking

Ross Smith (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty Peterhead. Rory McAllister draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Ross Smith (Stirling Albion) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt missed. Jordon Brown (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Peter MacDonald.

Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Andrew Black (Stirling Albion).

Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Aidan McIlduff (Peterhead) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top left corner.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Cameron Binnie.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Willie Robertson.

Foul by Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion).

William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.

Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).

Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).

Andrew Black (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 1, Stirling Albion 1. Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ross Kavanagh.

Simon Ferry (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).

Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).

Ewan McNeil (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 1, Stirling Albion 0. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the top right corner following a corner.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Darren L. Smith.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose2112632920942
2Peterhead19132451222941
3Stenhousemuir2010553325835
4Stirling1994636241231
5Annan Athletic217862317629
6Elgin208483236-428
7Berwick196491431-1722
8Edinburgh City2044121530-1516
9Clyde182882030-1014
10Cowdenbeath1917111028-1810
View full Scottish League Two table

