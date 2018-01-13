Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jesus Garcia Tena.
Edinburgh City v Montrose
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 4Harrison
- 28Scullion
- 24Tena
- 12Hall
- 5Walker
- 11Grimes
- 6Laird
- 15Henderson
- 18El Alagui
- 19Shepherd
Substitutes
- 2Caddow
- 7Thomson
- 8Blues
- 9Donnelly-Kay
- 14Rodger
- 20Morton
- 27Allan
Montrose
- 21Fleming
- 14Dillon
- 5Bolochoweckyj
- 4Allan
- 22McLaren
- 17Redman
- 24Milne
- 8Watson
- 3Steeves
- 16Johnston
- 10Templeman
Substitutes
- 1Millar
- 2Masson
- 7Webster
- 9Fraser
- 12Hay
- 19Callaghan
- 20Campbell
- Referee:
- Lorraine Watson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt missed. Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City).
Craig Johnston (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jesus Garcia Tena (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Allan Fleming.
Attempt saved. Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Connor McLaren.
Attempt saved. Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).
Farid El Alagui (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Andrew Steeves (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City).
Hand ball by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).
Craig Johnston (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pat Scullion (Edinburgh City).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.