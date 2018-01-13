Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City0Montrose0

Edinburgh City v Montrose

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 4Harrison
  • 28Scullion
  • 24Tena
  • 12Hall
  • 5Walker
  • 11Grimes
  • 6Laird
  • 15Henderson
  • 18El Alagui
  • 19Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 2Caddow
  • 7Thomson
  • 8Blues
  • 9Donnelly-Kay
  • 14Rodger
  • 20Morton
  • 27Allan

Montrose

  • 21Fleming
  • 14Dillon
  • 5Bolochoweckyj
  • 4Allan
  • 22McLaren
  • 17Redman
  • 24Milne
  • 8Watson
  • 3Steeves
  • 16Johnston
  • 10Templeman

Substitutes

  • 1Millar
  • 2Masson
  • 7Webster
  • 9Fraser
  • 12Hay
  • 19Callaghan
  • 20Campbell
Referee:
Lorraine Watson

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home5
Away0
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away1

Live Text

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jesus Garcia Tena.

Attempt missed. Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Foul by Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City).

Craig Johnston (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Jesus Garcia Tena (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Allan Fleming.

Attempt saved. Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Connor McLaren.

Attempt saved. Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).

Farid El Alagui (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Andrew Steeves (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City).

Hand ball by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).

Craig Johnston (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pat Scullion (Edinburgh City).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose2112632920942
2Peterhead19132451222941
3Stenhousemuir2010553325835
4Stirling1994636241231
5Annan Athletic217862317629
6Elgin208483236-428
7Berwick196491431-1722
8Edinburgh City2044121530-1516
9Clyde182882030-1014
10Cowdenbeath1917111028-1810
View full Scottish League Two table

