Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).
Elgin City v Cowdenbeath
Line-ups
Elgin
- 1Waters
- 2Cooper
- 5Eadie
- 4McDonald
- 3Allan
- 8Reilly
- 6McGovern
- 9Smith
- 7Elbouzedi
- 10Cameron
- 11Sutherland
Substitutes
- 12Dodd
- 14McLeish
- 15McHardy
- 16Byrne
- 17Bronsky
- 18Ferguson
- 21Dear
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2Pyper
- 4Syme
- 5Rumsby
- 3Swann
- 11Reilly
- 7Mullen
- 6Miller
- 8MalcolmSubstituted forWhittakerat 24'minutes
- 10Smith
- 9Malone
Substitutes
- 12Trialist
- 14Fotheringham
- 15Whittaker
- 16McInally
- 17Penman
- 18Garden
- 19Henderson
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Scott Smith (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Rumsby (Cowdenbeath).
Brian Cameron (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Brian Cameron (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Jack Whittaker replaces Blair Malcolm because of an injury.
Foul by Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath).
Jon Paul McGovern (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Elgin City).
Attempt missed. Ben Reilly (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.