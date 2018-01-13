Scottish League Two
Elgin0Cowdenbeath0

Elgin City v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 1Waters
  • 2Cooper
  • 5Eadie
  • 4McDonald
  • 3Allan
  • 8Reilly
  • 6McGovern
  • 9Smith
  • 7Elbouzedi
  • 10Cameron
  • 11Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 12Dodd
  • 14McLeish
  • 15McHardy
  • 16Byrne
  • 17Bronsky
  • 18Ferguson
  • 21Dear

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2Pyper
  • 4Syme
  • 5Rumsby
  • 3Swann
  • 11Reilly
  • 7Mullen
  • 6Miller
  • 8MalcolmSubstituted forWhittakerat 24'minutes
  • 10Smith
  • 9Malone

Substitutes

  • 12Trialist
  • 14Fotheringham
  • 15Whittaker
  • 16McInally
  • 17Penman
  • 18Garden
  • 19Henderson
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).

Scott Smith (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Rumsby (Cowdenbeath).

Brian Cameron (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Brian Cameron (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Jack Whittaker replaces Blair Malcolm because of an injury.

Foul by Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath).

Jon Paul McGovern (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Elgin City).

Attempt missed. Ben Reilly (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose2112632920942
2Peterhead19132451222941
3Stenhousemuir2010553325835
4Stirling1994636241231
5Annan Athletic217862317629
6Elgin208483236-428
7Berwick196491431-1722
8Edinburgh City2044121530-1516
9Clyde182882030-1014
10Cowdenbeath1917111028-1810
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired