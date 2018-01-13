Scottish League Two
Clyde0Stenhousemuir1

Clyde v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 7Duffie
  • 2Home
  • 4McNiff
  • 3Stewart
  • 8Nicoll
  • 5Lang
  • 6Ramsay
  • 11Love
  • 9Millar
  • 10Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12Lowdon
  • 14Cuddihy
  • 15Osadolor
  • 16Lamont
  • 17Brown
  • 18Gormley
  • 21Fahey

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Dunlop
  • 3Dunlop
  • 5Donaldson
  • 6Marsh
  • 8Ferry
  • 11Cook
  • 9Scott
  • 10Murray
  • 7McGuigan

Substitutes

  • 12Gilmour
  • 14Halleran
  • 15Paterson
  • 16Ferns
  • 17McMinn
  • 18Longworth
  • 19McMenamin
Referee:
Duncan Williams

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home3
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away2

Live Text

Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).

Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Innes Murray.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Martin McNiff.

Attempt blocked. Innes Murray (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Martin McNiff (Clyde).

Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir).

David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir) header from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the left.

Attempt missed. Ally Love (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.

Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Martin McNiff (Clyde).

Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).

Kieran Duffie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Clyde 0, Stenhousemuir 1. Ross Meechan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Foul by Kieran Duffie (Clyde).

Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Aaron Millar (Clyde) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Tom Lang (Clyde) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Chris Smith.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by David Marsh.

Hand ball by Aaron Millar (Clyde).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose2112632920942
2Peterhead19132451222941
3Stenhousemuir2010553325835
4Stirling1994636241231
5Annan Athletic217862317629
6Elgin208483236-428
7Berwick196491431-1722
8Edinburgh City2044121530-1516
9Clyde182882030-1014
10Cowdenbeath1917111028-1810
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired