Clyde v Stenhousemuir
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 7Duffie
- 2Home
- 4McNiff
- 3Stewart
- 8Nicoll
- 5Lang
- 6Ramsay
- 11Love
- 9Millar
- 10Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12Lowdon
- 14Cuddihy
- 15Osadolor
- 16Lamont
- 17Brown
- 18Gormley
- 21Fahey
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2Meechan
- 4Dunlop
- 3Dunlop
- 5Donaldson
- 6Marsh
- 8Ferry
- 11Cook
- 9Scott
- 10Murray
- 7McGuigan
Substitutes
- 12Gilmour
- 14Halleran
- 15Paterson
- 16Ferns
- 17McMinn
- 18Longworth
- 19McMenamin
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away2
Live Text
Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Innes Murray.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Martin McNiff.
Attempt blocked. Innes Murray (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Martin McNiff (Clyde).
Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir).
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir) header from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Ally Love (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.
Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin McNiff (Clyde).
Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).
Kieran Duffie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 0, Stenhousemuir 1. Ross Meechan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Kieran Duffie (Clyde).
Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Aaron Millar (Clyde) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Tom Lang (Clyde) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Chris Smith.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by David Marsh.
Hand ball by Aaron Millar (Clyde).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.