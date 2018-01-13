Foul by Chris Kane (East Fife).
East Fife v Alloa Athletic
Line-ups
East Fife
- 1Goodfellow
- 2Dunsmore
- 4Kane
- 5Page
- 18Linton
- 15Millar
- 3Docherty
- 7Lamont
- 11Wilkie
- 8Slattery
- 9Duggan
Substitutes
- 10Smith
- 12Hurst
- 14Wilson
- 21Hurst
- 77Willis
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 3Crane
- 4Graham
- 6Robertson
- 5Fleming
- 7Stewart
- 8Hetherington
- 10Cawley
- 11Flannigan
- 9Renton
Substitutes
- 12Malcolm
- 14McKeown
- 15Martin
- 16Hoggan
- 17Cunningham
- 18Goodwin
- 21Wilson
- Referee:
- Scott Millar
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Callum Crane (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Jon Robertson.
Patrick Slattery (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic).
Mark Docherty (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Mark Lamont.
Attempt missed. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Kieran Millar.
Attempt blocked. Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic).
Jonathan Page (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Chris Kane.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Jonathan Page (East Fife).
Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Ross Stewart.
Attempt missed. Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from long range on the left is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).
Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Scott Taggart.
Chris Duggan (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic).
Craig Malcolm (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Page (East Fife).
Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Linton (East Fife).
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Jonathan Page.
Attempt missed. Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.