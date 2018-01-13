Scottish League One
Stranraer1Airdrieonians1

Stranraer v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Stranraer

  • 1Belford
  • 22Hamill
  • 2Robertson
  • 5Neill
  • 12McGowanBooked at 34mins
  • 19Beith
  • 23ThomsonBooked at 31mins
  • 11Anderson
  • 16Turner
  • 7Woods
  • 14Okoh

Substitutes

  • 10Agnew
  • 13Mclaren
  • 17Scott
  • 18Gray
  • 20Lyon
  • 21Holland
  • 25Dykes

Airdrieonians

  • 1Ferguson
  • 4McGregor
  • 5BrownlieBooked at 22mins
  • 3MacDonald
  • 2Stewart
  • 8McIntosh
  • 6Watt
  • 10Carrick
  • 11Hastie
  • 7Furtado
  • 9Duffy

Substitutes

  • 12Fry
  • 14Edwards
  • 15Brown
  • 16Russell
  • 17Kerr
  • 18Cairns
  • 19Higgins
Referee:
Kevin Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home5
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away11

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Stranraer 1, Airdrieonians 1. Stephen Okoh (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Sean McIntosh (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Booking

Chris McGowan (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Chris McGowan (Stranraer).

Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Willis Furtado (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ryan Thomson (Stranraer).

Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Morgyn Neill (Stranraer).

Sean McIntosh (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Luke Watt (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Paul Woods (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Willis Furtado (Airdrieonians).

Foul by Angus Beith (Stranraer).

Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

David Brownlie (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Stephen Okoh (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Brownlie (Airdrieonians).

Chris McGowan (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Willis Furtado (Airdrieonians).

Stephen Okoh (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sean McIntosh (Airdrieonians).

Hand ball by Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians).

Attempt saved. Angus Beith (Stranraer) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Jordan McGregor.

Foul by David Brownlie (Airdrieonians).

Grant Anderson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.

Attempt missed. Paul Woods (Stranraer) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Jordan McGregor (Airdrieonians).

Stephen Okoh (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris McGowan (Stranraer).

Willis Furtado (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Willis Furtado (Airdrieonians).

Foul by Sean McIntosh (Airdrieonians).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22152559283147
2Raith Rovers20143342172545
3Alloa209563124732
4Arbroath209383930930
5Stranraer217683337-427
6Airdrieonians216872937-826
7East Fife2274113139-825
8Albion2064104247-522
9Queen's Park2256112444-2021
10Forfar2253142148-2718
View full Scottish League One table

