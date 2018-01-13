Goal! Stranraer 1, Airdrieonians 1. Stephen Okoh (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Stranraer v Airdrieonians
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 1Belford
- 22Hamill
- 2Robertson
- 5Neill
- 12McGowanBooked at 34mins
- 19Beith
- 23ThomsonBooked at 31mins
- 11Anderson
- 16Turner
- 7Woods
- 14Okoh
Substitutes
- 10Agnew
- 13Mclaren
- 17Scott
- 18Gray
- 20Lyon
- 21Holland
- 25Dykes
Airdrieonians
- 1Ferguson
- 4McGregor
- 5BrownlieBooked at 22mins
- 3MacDonald
- 2Stewart
- 8McIntosh
- 6Watt
- 10Carrick
- 11Hastie
- 7Furtado
- 9Duffy
Substitutes
- 12Fry
- 14Edwards
- 15Brown
- 16Russell
- 17Kerr
- 18Cairns
- 19Higgins
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
Live Text
Goal!
Attempt missed. Sean McIntosh (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Booking
Chris McGowan (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Chris McGowan (Stranraer).
Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Willis Furtado (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ryan Thomson (Stranraer).
Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Morgyn Neill (Stranraer).
Sean McIntosh (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Luke Watt (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Paul Woods (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Willis Furtado (Airdrieonians).
Foul by Angus Beith (Stranraer).
Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
David Brownlie (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stephen Okoh (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Brownlie (Airdrieonians).
Chris McGowan (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Willis Furtado (Airdrieonians).
Stephen Okoh (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean McIntosh (Airdrieonians).
Hand ball by Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians).
Attempt saved. Angus Beith (Stranraer) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Jordan McGregor.
Foul by David Brownlie (Airdrieonians).
Grant Anderson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.
Attempt missed. Paul Woods (Stranraer) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Jordan McGregor (Airdrieonians).
Stephen Okoh (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris McGowan (Stranraer).
Willis Furtado (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Willis Furtado (Airdrieonians).
Foul by Sean McIntosh (Airdrieonians).