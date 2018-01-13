Foul by David Cox (Forfar Athletic).
Forfar Athletic v Albion Rovers
Line-ups
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Whyte
- 4Munro
- 5Travis
- 3Bain
- 8Millar
- 11Malone
- 6McNaughton
- 7Easton
- 9Cox
- 10Peters
Substitutes
- 12McBride
- 14Cregg
- 15Duthie
- 16Lochhead
- 17Aitken
- 18Starkey
- 21Adam
Albion
- 1Potts
- 2McLaughlin
- 4Reid
- 5Marr
- 3McMullin
- 8Davidson
- 7Shields
- 6Fisher
- 10Trouten
- 9Higgins
- 11Victoria
Substitutes
- 12Lightbody
- 14McDonald
- 15Hopkins
- 16Gallagher
- 17Wright
- 18Watters
- 19Okane
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Jason Marr (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
David Cox (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan Reid (Albion Rovers).
Attempt saved. Eddie Malone (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. David Cox (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Alan Reid (Albion Rovers).
Josh Peters (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 2, Albion Rovers 1. Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers).
Eddie Malone (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Connor Shields (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 1, Albion Rovers 1. Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Foul by Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers).
Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Joao Pereira Victoria (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic).
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Alan Reid.
Foul by Sean Higgins (Albion Rovers).
Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Penalty conceded by Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 1, Albion Rovers 0. Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Forfar Athletic. Eddie Malone draws a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Josh Peters (Forfar Athletic).
Jason Marr (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.