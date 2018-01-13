Scottish League One
Forfar2Albion1

Forfar Athletic v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Whyte
  • 4Munro
  • 5Travis
  • 3Bain
  • 8Millar
  • 11Malone
  • 6McNaughton
  • 7Easton
  • 9Cox
  • 10Peters

Substitutes

  • 12McBride
  • 14Cregg
  • 15Duthie
  • 16Lochhead
  • 17Aitken
  • 18Starkey
  • 21Adam

Albion

  • 1Potts
  • 2McLaughlin
  • 4Reid
  • 5Marr
  • 3McMullin
  • 8Davidson
  • 7Shields
  • 6Fisher
  • 10Trouten
  • 9Higgins
  • 11Victoria

Substitutes

  • 12Lightbody
  • 14McDonald
  • 15Hopkins
  • 16Gallagher
  • 17Wright
  • 18Watters
  • 19Okane
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

Foul by David Cox (Forfar Athletic).

Jason Marr (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

David Cox (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alan Reid (Albion Rovers).

Attempt saved. Eddie Malone (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. David Cox (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Alan Reid (Albion Rovers).

Josh Peters (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Forfar Athletic 2, Albion Rovers 1. Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Foul by Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers).

Eddie Malone (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Connor Shields (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).

Goal!

Goal! Forfar Athletic 1, Albion Rovers 1. Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

Foul by Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers).

Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Joao Pereira Victoria (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic).

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Alan Reid.

Foul by Sean Higgins (Albion Rovers).

Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Penalty conceded by Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) after a foul in the penalty area.

Goal!

Goal! Forfar Athletic 1, Albion Rovers 0. Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Forfar Athletic. Eddie Malone draws a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Josh Peters (Forfar Athletic).

Jason Marr (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22152559283147
2Raith Rovers20143342172545
3Alloa209563124732
4Arbroath209383930930
5Stranraer217683337-427
6Airdrieonians216872937-826
7East Fife2274113139-825
8Albion2064104247-522
9Queen's Park2256112444-2021
10Forfar2253142148-2718
View full Scottish League One table

