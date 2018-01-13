Scottish League One
Raith Rovers0Ayr1

Raith Rovers v Ayr United

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 1Smith
  • 2Thomson
  • 14Davidson
  • 18McKay
  • 5Murray
  • 12Matthews
  • 4Herron
  • 8Robertson
  • 10Vaughan
  • 7Spence
  • 9Buchanan

Substitutes

  • 3Watson
  • 6Berry
  • 11Barr
  • 15Osei-Opoku
  • 16Court
  • 17Lennox
  • 20Hendry

Ayr

  • 20Ruddy
  • 14Ferguson
  • 26Reid
  • 5Rose
  • 3Boyle
  • 11McDaid
  • 16AdamsBooked at 12mins
  • 28Bell
  • 10Forrest
  • 7Moffat
  • 17Shankland

Substitutes

  • 1Hart
  • 9Moore
  • 12McGuffie
  • 15Hilton
  • 18Faulds
  • 24Murphy
  • 25McCowan
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home1
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

Michael Moffat (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers).

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 0, Ayr United 1. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Moffat.

Craig Reid (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Greig Spence (Raith Rovers).

Attempt missed. Steven Bell (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Michael Rose (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Greig Spence (Raith Rovers).

Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Robertson (Raith Rovers).

Attempt missed. Jamie Adams (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Booking

Jamie Adams (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jamie Adams (Ayr United).

Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Craig Reid (Ayr United) because of an injury.

Foul by Steven Bell (Ayr United).

Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by David McKay.

Foul by Declan McDaid (Ayr United).

Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22152559283147
2Raith Rovers20143342172545
3Alloa209563124732
4Arbroath209383930930
5Stranraer217683337-427
6Airdrieonians216872937-826
7East Fife2274113139-825
8Albion2064104247-522
9Queen's Park2256112444-2021
10Forfar2253142148-2718
View full Scottish League One table

