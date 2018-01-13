Michael Moffat (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Raith Rovers v Ayr United
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 1Smith
- 2Thomson
- 14Davidson
- 18McKay
- 5Murray
- 12Matthews
- 4Herron
- 8Robertson
- 10Vaughan
- 7Spence
- 9Buchanan
Substitutes
- 3Watson
- 6Berry
- 11Barr
- 15Osei-Opoku
- 16Court
- 17Lennox
- 20Hendry
Ayr
- 20Ruddy
- 14Ferguson
- 26Reid
- 5Rose
- 3Boyle
- 11McDaid
- 16AdamsBooked at 12mins
- 28Bell
- 10Forrest
- 7Moffat
- 17Shankland
Substitutes
- 1Hart
- 9Moore
- 12McGuffie
- 15Hilton
- 18Faulds
- 24Murphy
- 25McCowan
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 0, Ayr United 1. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Moffat.
Craig Reid (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Greig Spence (Raith Rovers).
Attempt missed. Steven Bell (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Michael Rose (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Greig Spence (Raith Rovers).
Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Raith Rovers).
Attempt missed. Jamie Adams (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Booking
Jamie Adams (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jamie Adams (Ayr United).
Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Craig Reid (Ayr United) because of an injury.
Foul by Steven Bell (Ayr United).
Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by David McKay.
Foul by Declan McDaid (Ayr United).
Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.