Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.
Arbroath v Queen's Park
Line-ups
Arbroath
- 1Hutton
- 4Yule
- 2Little
- 3Hamilton
- 5Martin
- 11Kader
- 6Whatley
- 7Gold
- 8Swankie
- 9McIntoshBooked at 34mins
- 10Wallace
Substitutes
- 12Linn
- 14Denholm
- 15Prunty
- 16McCord
- 17Hester
- 21Gomes
Queen's Park
- 1White
- 2McVey
- 4McGhee
- 5Cummins
- 3Summers
- 6Fotheringham
- 11Brady
- 8Galt
- 7Leitch
- 10Donnelly
- 9Mortimer
Substitutes
- 12Docherty
- 14Orr
- 15MacLennan
- 16Gibson
- 17McGrory
- 18Manderson
- 20Stott
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Booking
Attempt saved. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Queen's Park).
Blair Yule (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).
Hand ball by Luke Donnelly (Queen's Park).
Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Queen's Park).
Attempt missed. Robbie Leitch (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Ciaran Summers.
Attempt saved. David Gold (Arbroath) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
(Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath).
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 0, Queen's Park 1. Lewis McGhee (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Mark Whatley.
Foul by Scott Martin (Arbroath).
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Blair Yule.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Blair Yule.
Foul by Blair Yule (Arbroath).
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.