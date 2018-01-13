Scottish League One
Arbroath0Queen's Park1

Arbroath v Queen's Park

Line-ups

Arbroath

  • 1Hutton
  • 4Yule
  • 2Little
  • 3Hamilton
  • 5Martin
  • 11Kader
  • 6Whatley
  • 7Gold
  • 8Swankie
  • 9McIntoshBooked at 34mins
  • 10Wallace

Substitutes

  • 12Linn
  • 14Denholm
  • 15Prunty
  • 16McCord
  • 17Hester
  • 21Gomes

Queen's Park

  • 1White
  • 2McVey
  • 4McGhee
  • 5Cummins
  • 3Summers
  • 6Fotheringham
  • 11Brady
  • 8Galt
  • 7Leitch
  • 10Donnelly
  • 9Mortimer

Substitutes

  • 12Docherty
  • 14Orr
  • 15MacLennan
  • 16Gibson
  • 17McGrory
  • 18Manderson
  • 20Stott
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

Booking

Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt saved. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Queen's Park).

Blair Yule (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).

Hand ball by Luke Donnelly (Queen's Park).

Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Queen's Park).

Attempt missed. Robbie Leitch (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Ciaran Summers.

Attempt saved. David Gold (Arbroath) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

(Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath).

Goal!

Goal! Arbroath 0, Queen's Park 1. Lewis McGhee (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal following a corner.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Mark Whatley.

Foul by Scott Martin (Arbroath).

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Blair Yule.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Blair Yule.

Foul by Blair Yule (Arbroath).

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22152559283147
2Raith Rovers20143342172545
3Alloa209563124732
4Arbroath209383930930
5Stranraer217683337-427
6Airdrieonians216872937-826
7East Fife2274113139-825
8Albion2064104247-522
9Queen's Park2256112444-2021
10Forfar2253142148-2718
View full Scottish League One table

