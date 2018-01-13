Scottish Championship
Brechin0Livingston1

Brechin City v Livingston

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 1SmithBooked at 12mins
  • 14Lynas
  • 2McLeanBooked at 25mins
  • 20Crighton
  • 15Spark
  • 8Graham
  • 6Dale
  • 7Tapping
  • 21Sinclair
  • 9Jackson
  • 17McLennan

Substitutes

  • 3Dyer
  • 4Fusco
  • 10Layne
  • 11Watt
  • 18Orsi
  • 19O'Neil
  • 29Smith

Livingston

  • 1Alexander
  • 31Gallagher
  • 5Buchanan
  • 4Lithgow
  • 26Halkett
  • 14JacobsBooked at 34mins
  • 6Byrne
  • 8Pittman
  • 3Longridge
  • 17Robinson
  • 10Boyd

Substitutes

  • 7Mullin
  • 9Todorov
  • 11Cadden
  • 15Mackin
  • 20Maley
  • 23De Vita
  • 24Thompson
Referee:
Craig Charleston

Match Stats

Home TeamBrechinAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home1
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away8

Live Text

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.

Booking

Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.

Aron Lynas (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Euan Spark.

James Dale (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Boyd (Livingston).

Finn Graham (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Livingston).

Attempt missed. Declan Gallagher (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Booking

Paul McLean (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Hand ball by Paul McLean (Brechin City).

Euan Spark (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Shaun Byrne (Livingston).

Foul by Aron Lynas (Brechin City).

Steven Boyd (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.

Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Livingston).

Goal!

Goal! Brechin City 0, Livingston 1. Craig Halkett (Livingston) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty conceded by Connor McLennan (Brechin City) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Livingston. Jackson Longridge draws a foul in the penalty area.

Booking

Graeme Smith (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Paul McLean.

Attempt blocked. Steven Boyd (Livingston) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Paul McLean.

Scott Robinson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paul McLean (Brechin City).

Finn Graham (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston).

Paul McLean (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Boyd (Livingston).

Foul by Euan Spark (Brechin City).

Alan Lithgow (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sean Crighton (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Robinson (Livingston).

Attempt saved. Connor McLennan (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren22144439231646
2Dundee Utd2112453023740
3Dunfermline2196637241333
4Livingston209653024633
5Queen of Sth218673329430
6Inverness CT228682824430
7Morton207762721628
8Dumbarton214981526-1121
9Falkirk214892034-1420
10Brechin2104171647-314
View full Scottish Championship table

