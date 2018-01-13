Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.
Brechin City v Livingston
Line-ups
Brechin
- 1SmithBooked at 12mins
- 14Lynas
- 2McLeanBooked at 25mins
- 20Crighton
- 15Spark
- 8Graham
- 6Dale
- 7Tapping
- 21Sinclair
- 9Jackson
- 17McLennan
Substitutes
- 3Dyer
- 4Fusco
- 10Layne
- 11Watt
- 18Orsi
- 19O'Neil
- 29Smith
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 31Gallagher
- 5Buchanan
- 4Lithgow
- 26Halkett
- 14JacobsBooked at 34mins
- 6Byrne
- 8Pittman
- 3Longridge
- 17Robinson
- 10Boyd
Substitutes
- 7Mullin
- 9Todorov
- 11Cadden
- 15Mackin
- 20Maley
- 23De Vita
- 24Thompson
- Referee:
- Craig Charleston
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away8
Live Text
Booking
Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.
Aron Lynas (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Euan Spark.
James Dale (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Boyd (Livingston).
Finn Graham (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Livingston).
Attempt missed. Declan Gallagher (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Paul McLean (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hand ball by Paul McLean (Brechin City).
Euan Spark (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Shaun Byrne (Livingston).
Foul by Aron Lynas (Brechin City).
Steven Boyd (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.
Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Livingston).
Goal!
Goal! Brechin City 0, Livingston 1. Craig Halkett (Livingston) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Connor McLennan (Brechin City) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Livingston. Jackson Longridge draws a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Graeme Smith (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Paul McLean.
Attempt blocked. Steven Boyd (Livingston) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Paul McLean.
Scott Robinson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul McLean (Brechin City).
Finn Graham (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston).
Paul McLean (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Boyd (Livingston).
Foul by Euan Spark (Brechin City).
Alan Lithgow (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sean Crighton (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Robinson (Livingston).
Attempt saved. Connor McLennan (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
