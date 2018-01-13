Foul by Michael Paton (Dunfermline Athletic).
Dunfermline Athletic v Dundee United
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 25Robinson
- 2WilliamsonBooked at 28mins
- 5Morris
- 4Mvoto
- 14Talbot
- 15Paton
- 27Shiels
- 8Wedderburn
- 11Cardle
- 9McManus
- 10Clark
Substitutes
- 3Martin
- 7Higginbotham
- 16Ryan
- 17Aird
- 20Gill
- 21Luke
Dundee Utd
- 25Lewis
- 16Flood
- 4Durnan
- 3Scobbie
- 17Robson
- 12Stanton
- 15Slater
- 11King
- 8McDonald
- 7McMullan
- 58Lyng
Substitutes
- 5Quinn
- 18Allardice
- 21Mehmet
- 26Ballantyne
- 28Smith
- 36Appere
- 38Chalmers
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away1
Live Text
Billy King (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ryan Williamson.
Attempt blocked. Emil Lyng (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Craig Slater (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Billy King (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic).
Foul by Jamie Robson (Dundee United).
Michael Paton (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Emil Lyng (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Morris (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic).
Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Paton (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Morris (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
