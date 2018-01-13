Scottish Championship
Dunfermline0Dundee Utd0

Dunfermline Athletic v Dundee United

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 25Robinson
  • 2WilliamsonBooked at 28mins
  • 5Morris
  • 4Mvoto
  • 14Talbot
  • 15Paton
  • 27Shiels
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 11Cardle
  • 9McManus
  • 10Clark

Substitutes

  • 3Martin
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 16Ryan
  • 17Aird
  • 20Gill
  • 21Luke

Dundee Utd

  • 25Lewis
  • 16Flood
  • 4Durnan
  • 3Scobbie
  • 17Robson
  • 12Stanton
  • 15Slater
  • 11King
  • 8McDonald
  • 7McMullan
  • 58Lyng

Substitutes

  • 5Quinn
  • 18Allardice
  • 21Mehmet
  • 26Ballantyne
  • 28Smith
  • 36Appere
  • 38Chalmers
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away1

Live Text

Foul by Michael Paton (Dunfermline Athletic).

Billy King (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ryan Williamson.

Attempt blocked. Emil Lyng (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Craig Slater (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Booking

Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Billy King (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic).

Foul by Jamie Robson (Dundee United).

Michael Paton (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Emil Lyng (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Callum Morris (Dunfermline Athletic).

Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic).

Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Paton (Dunfermline Athletic).

Attempt blocked. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Callum Morris (Dunfermline Athletic).

Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren22144439231646
2Dundee Utd2112453023740
3Dunfermline2196637241333
4Livingston209653024633
5Queen of Sth218673329430
6Inverness CT228682824430
7Morton207762721628
8Dumbarton214981526-1121
9Falkirk214892034-1420
10Brechin2104171647-314
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired