Scottish Championship
Morton0Falkirk1

Greenock Morton v Falkirk

Line-ups

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 6Doyle
  • 4O'Ware
  • 5LamieBooked at 13mins
  • 17Russell
  • 15Tiffoney
  • 14Harkins
  • 12Tidser
  • 10Thomson
  • 7Oliver
  • 11McHugh

Substitutes

  • 3Murdoch
  • 16Strapp
  • 19Gasparotto
  • 21Langan
  • 26Iredale
  • 27Farrell

Falkirk

  • 1Thomson
  • 4Muirhead
  • 5Grant
  • 3McGhee
  • 16Tumilty
  • 7Taiwo
  • 10Sibbald
  • 2Kidd
  • 42Robson
  • 14Longridge
  • 43Nelson

Substitutes

  • 6McKee
  • 11Hippolyte
  • 21Blair
  • 31Mutch
  • 33Loy
  • 44Watson
  • 45Welsh
Referee:
Andrew Dallas

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home2
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away3

Live Text

Foul by Gary Oliver (Morton).

Thomas Robson (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Robert Thomson (Morton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.

Attempt saved. Peter Grant (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Scott Tiffoney (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Peter Grant (Falkirk).

Foul by Thomas Taiwo (Falkirk).

Robert Thomson (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Mark Russell.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ricki Lamie.

Attempt missed. Mark Russell (Morton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

Thomas Robson (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Doyle (Morton).

Goal!

Goal! Morton 0, Falkirk 1. Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Michael Doyle.

Lewis Kidd (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gary Harkins (Morton).

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.

Attempt blocked. Reghan Tumilty (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Thomas Robson (Falkirk).

Scott Tiffoney (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Andrew Nelson (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Booking

Ricki Lamie (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ricki Lamie (Morton).

Andrew Nelson (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Louis Longridge (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Mark Russell.

Reghan Tumilty (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robert Thomson (Morton).

Attempt missed. Andrew Nelson (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Robert Thomson (Morton).

Thomas Taiwo (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Tiffoney (Morton).

Thomas Robson (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren22144439231646
2Dundee Utd2112453023740
3Dunfermline2196637241333
4Livingston209653024633
5Queen of Sth218673329430
6Inverness CT228682824430
7Morton207762721628
8Dumbarton214981526-1121
9Falkirk214892034-1420
10Brechin2104171647-314
View full Scottish Championship table

