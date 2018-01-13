Foul by Gary Oliver (Morton).
Greenock Morton v Falkirk
Line-ups
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 6Doyle
- 4O'Ware
- 5LamieBooked at 13mins
- 17Russell
- 15Tiffoney
- 14Harkins
- 12Tidser
- 10Thomson
- 7Oliver
- 11McHugh
Substitutes
- 3Murdoch
- 16Strapp
- 19Gasparotto
- 21Langan
- 26Iredale
- 27Farrell
Falkirk
- 1Thomson
- 4Muirhead
- 5Grant
- 3McGhee
- 16Tumilty
- 7Taiwo
- 10Sibbald
- 2Kidd
- 42Robson
- 14Longridge
- 43Nelson
Substitutes
- 6McKee
- 11Hippolyte
- 21Blair
- 31Mutch
- 33Loy
- 44Watson
- 45Welsh
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away3
Live Text
Thomas Robson (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Robert Thomson (Morton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.
Attempt saved. Peter Grant (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Scott Tiffoney (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Peter Grant (Falkirk).
Foul by Thomas Taiwo (Falkirk).
Robert Thomson (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Mark Russell.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ricki Lamie.
Attempt missed. Mark Russell (Morton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Thomas Robson (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Morton).
Goal!
Goal! Morton 0, Falkirk 1. Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Michael Doyle.
Lewis Kidd (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gary Harkins (Morton).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.
Attempt blocked. Reghan Tumilty (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Thomas Robson (Falkirk).
Scott Tiffoney (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Andrew Nelson (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Booking
Ricki Lamie (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ricki Lamie (Morton).
Andrew Nelson (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Louis Longridge (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Mark Russell.
Reghan Tumilty (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robert Thomson (Morton).
Attempt missed. Andrew Nelson (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Robert Thomson (Morton).
Thomas Taiwo (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Tiffoney (Morton).
Thomas Robson (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.