Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Calum Gallagher.
Dumbarton v St Mirren
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 1Gallacher
- 2Smith
- 4Dowie
- 55Barr
- 22Dick
- 6Carswell
- 14Hutton
- 7Gallagher
- 21Handling
- 10Walsh
- 27Nade
Substitutes
- 8Wilson
- 11Johnston
- 15Hill
- 17Roy
- 19Ewings
- 23Russell
St Mirren
- 1Samson
- 25Smith
- 15Baird
- 24Davis
- 2Demetriou
- 16McShane
- 4McGinn
- 7Magennis
- 11Smith
- 10Morgan
- 20Reilly
Substitutes
- 3Irvine
- 6MacKenzie
- 9Sutton
- 21Stewart
- 23Flanagan
- 27Mullen
- 39Erhahon
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt missed. Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Christian Nade (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).
Foul by Cameron Smith (St. Mirren).
Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Liam Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tom Walsh (Dumbarton).
Attempt saved. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Lewis Morgan.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Liam Smith (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by David Smith.
Foul by Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren).
Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.