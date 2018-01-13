Scottish Championship
Dumbarton0St Mirren0

Dumbarton v St Mirren

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 1Gallacher
  • 2Smith
  • 4Dowie
  • 55Barr
  • 22Dick
  • 6Carswell
  • 14Hutton
  • 7Gallagher
  • 21Handling
  • 10Walsh
  • 27Nade

Substitutes

  • 8Wilson
  • 11Johnston
  • 15Hill
  • 17Roy
  • 19Ewings
  • 23Russell

St Mirren

  • 1Samson
  • 25Smith
  • 15Baird
  • 24Davis
  • 2Demetriou
  • 16McShane
  • 4McGinn
  • 7Magennis
  • 11Smith
  • 10Morgan
  • 20Reilly

Substitutes

  • 3Irvine
  • 6MacKenzie
  • 9Sutton
  • 21Stewart
  • 23Flanagan
  • 27Mullen
  • 39Erhahon
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home3
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Calum Gallagher.

Attempt missed. Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Christian Nade (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).

Foul by Cameron Smith (St. Mirren).

Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Liam Dick.

Liam Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Tom Walsh (Dumbarton).

Attempt saved. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Lewis Morgan.

Attempt blocked. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Liam Smith (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by David Smith.

Foul by Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren).

Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren22144439231646
2Dundee Utd2112453023740
3Dunfermline2196637241333
4Livingston209653024633
5Queen of Sth218673329430
6Inverness CT228682824430
7Morton207762721628
8Dumbarton214981526-1121
9Falkirk214892034-1420
10Brechin2104171647-314
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired