Scottish Championship
Inverness CT2Queen of Sth0

Inverness CT v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 28Ridgers
  • 22McKayBooked at 21mins
  • 5Warren
  • 23Donaldson
  • 16Calder
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 11Vigurs
  • 7Polworth
  • 4Chalmers
  • 20Bell
  • 14Oakley

Substitutes

  • 1Esson
  • 9Baird
  • 15Seedorf
  • 15Mulraney
  • 24Trafford
  • 27Mackay
  • 32Brown

Queen of Sth

  • 20Leighfield
  • 2Rooney
  • 15Kerr
  • 5Brownlie
  • 24Mercer
  • 17Murray
  • 12Thomson
  • 8Rankin
  • 25Dykes
  • 11Dobbie
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 1Martin
  • 18Fergusson
  • 19Bell
  • 22Akubuine
  • 23Beerman
  • 26Gourlay
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

Attempt missed. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Foul by Gary Warren (Inverness CT).

Jason Kerr (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.

Goal!

Goal! Inverness CT 2, Queen of the South 0. Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.

Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jack Leighfield.

Attempt saved. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Booking

Brad McKay (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).

Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jack Leighfield.

Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by John Rankin (Queen of the South).

Riccardo Calder (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South).

Attempt missed. Connor Bell (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

George Oakley (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Connor Bell.

Foul by Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT).

John Rankin (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Liam Polworth (Inverness CT).

John Rankin (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Inverness CT 1, Queen of the South 0. Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Gary Warren.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jack Leighfield.

Attempt saved. Gary Warren (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren22144439231646
2Dundee Utd2112453023740
3Dunfermline2196637241333
4Livingston209653024633
5Queen of Sth218673329430
6Inverness CT228682824430
7Morton207762721628
8Dumbarton214981526-1121
9Falkirk214892034-1420
10Brechin2104171647-314
View full Scottish Championship table

