Inverness CT v Queen of the South
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 28Ridgers
- 22McKayBooked at 21mins
- 5Warren
- 23Donaldson
- 16Calder
- 10Doran Cogan
- 11Vigurs
- 7Polworth
- 4Chalmers
- 20Bell
- 14Oakley
Substitutes
- 1Esson
- 9Baird
- 15Seedorf
- 15Mulraney
- 24Trafford
- 27Mackay
- 32Brown
Queen of Sth
- 20Leighfield
- 2Rooney
- 15Kerr
- 5Brownlie
- 24Mercer
- 17Murray
- 12Thomson
- 8Rankin
- 25Dykes
- 11Dobbie
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 1Martin
- 18Fergusson
- 19Bell
- 22Akubuine
- 23Beerman
- 26Gourlay
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Gary Warren (Inverness CT).
Jason Kerr (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 2, Queen of the South 0. Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.
Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jack Leighfield.
Attempt saved. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Booking
Brad McKay (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).
Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jack Leighfield.
Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Rankin (Queen of the South).
Riccardo Calder (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South).
Attempt missed. Connor Bell (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
George Oakley (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Connor Bell.
Foul by Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT).
John Rankin (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Polworth (Inverness CT).
John Rankin (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 1, Queen of the South 0. Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Gary Warren.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jack Leighfield.
Attempt saved. Gary Warren (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.