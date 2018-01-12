Watford v Southampton

Marco Silva's side have lost six of their last seven Premier League games.

TEAM NEWS

Watford captain Troy Deeney is available in the league for the first time since serving a four-match ban.

Head coach Marco Silva remains without Younes Kaboul, Craig Cathcart, Isaac Success, Miguel Britos, Kiko Femenia, Will Hughes and Nathaniel Chalobah.

Southampton defenders Wesley Hoedt, Cedric Soares and Jeremy Pied have all returned to training after injuries and could be involved.

Forward Charlie Austin remains out with a hamstring injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Alistair Mann: "These two sides share the unwanted distinction of being the Premier League's bottom two in the form table.

"Watford come into the weekend having lost six of their last seven Premier League games, while Southampton haven't won any of their last nine.

"The Hornets, whose season began so optimistically, are now in danger of enduring one of struggle.

"Though they begin the weekend in the top half of the table, another defeat may well change the dynamics of their situation considerably, particularly against a team who are only above the drop zone on goal difference."

Twitter: @alistairmann01

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Watford head coach Marco Silva pays tribute to Graham Taylor on the first anniversary of the former Hornets manager's death: "It's a really important day for the club, for us, for the fans and for his family as well.

"What he achieved at this club was amazing. He built the club with Sir Elton John and he is really important for us as a club.

"Each club I'm working at I like to understand the story of the club, what happened in the past and to respect the story and respect important persons in the club's history."

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino: "I feel in the past three games I have been watching good things, both inside the dressing room and on and off the pitch, in the way I would like us to represent our club.

"Obviously, we're miles away in terms of results, but I think this difficult moment is a really, really positive one aside from all the negatives.

"This game for us is massive, every single game from now will be really important. There's still a long way to go until the end of the season, but we have to start from Saturday."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Saints need to do something to stop their slide; they are only above the relegation zone on goal difference, and a draw would probably be a decent result for them. They really need a win, though.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v NBA stars Dario Saric & Aron Baynes

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford's only win in the past eight top-flight home matches against Southampton came in December 1999.

There have been 34 goals scored in the last eight meetings between these sides at Vicarage Road in all competitions: 19 for Watford, 15 for Southampton.

Watford

Watford have lost six of their last seven Premier League games.

The Hornets have dropped 16 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, more than any other side.

They are the only team in the Premier League to have won more games away than at home this season.

Watford have had 14 different Premier League goalscorers this season, a joint-league high with Arsenal and Chelsea. The club Premier League record for a single campaign is 15 in 1999-2000 and 2016-17.

Abdoulaye Doucoure has scored in both of his Premier League games against Southampton, including his first goal in the competition in March 2017.

Southampton

Saints could remain winless in 10 consecutive Premier League fixtures for the first time since November 2004 to January 2005.

Southampton's only Premier League away win this season came in September against Crystal Palace (D4, L5).

Mauricio Pellegrino played for Liverpool in a 1-0 win at Watford in the League Cup semi-final second leg on 25 January 2005.

Shane Long scored his first goal in 35 matches last time out against Crystal Palace.

Nathan Redmond has scored four goals in his five Premier League games against Watford. He has scored more against the Hornets than he has any other opponent in the competition.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 41% Probability of away win: 31%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.