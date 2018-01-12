Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

Sam Allardyce has won only one of his seven league matches against Mauricio Pochettino

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks will miss Saturday's game against Everton because of an ongoing ankle problem.

Defenders Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld remain unavailable but Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has no fresh injury concerns.

Everton's £27m signing Cenk Tosun is expected to be involved.

Defender Michael Keane is still sidelined because of a gashed foot, while midfielder Idrissa Gueye is ruled out with a hamstring problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "Amidst criticism of Everton's seemingly uninspiring approach of late, Sam Allardyce is hopeful that Wembley can lift his players to improvement.

"More shots on goal would help, and Allardyce hopes to boost attacking prowess with a move for Theo Walcott, having already signed Cenk Tosun.

"With 14 goals for Besiktas this season, the Turkish striker comes to the Premier League with confidence - and he has put Spurs lights out before.

"After an autumn wobble, Spurs are winning games again and scoring for fun.

"They look well set for a top-four push, but need Dele Alli and Son Heung Min to keep topping up Harry Kane's bottomless goals bucket."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Everton manager Sam Allardyce: "I think the service provided in the final third is one of our weaknesses and why we're not scoring enough goals.

"We don't have enough natural goalscorers so we have to try and work on that without losing our defensive qualities.

"You're all aware of our interest in Theo Walcott. If that can all be sorted out, which is difficult, then he'd be a great addition."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton have now lost three games in a row following their FA Cup defeat by Liverpool - and I think Tottenham might make it four. Sam Allardyce will try to contain Spurs and keep them out, but I don't think he will manage it.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham are unbeaten in 10 league meetings (W5, D5). They have 24 victories over Everton in the Premier League, more than against any other side.

Everton have gone nine league and cup games without a win away to Spurs since November 2008, drawing three times and losing six.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs are on a 10-match unbeaten run at Wembley in the Premier League (W6, D4).

Their run of 16 points from the last seven league fixtures is second only to leaders Manchester City. Tottenham have scored 19 goals during that spell.

Mauricio Pochettino's only loss in 10 league matches as a manager against Everton was Southampton's 2-1 away defeat in December 2013.

Harry Kane has scored twice in each of his last two league appearances against Everton. He needs one goal to equal Teddy Sheringham's club record of 97 in the Premier League.

Son Heung-Min could become only the second Tottenham player to score in five consecutive Premier League home games. Jermain Defoe achieved the feat between November and December 2004.

Everton

Sam Allardyce's side are winless in five matches and have lost three games in a row in all competitions.

Everton could lose their opening three competitive matches of a calendar year for the first time since 1960.

Their last three fixtures at Wembley all ended in 2-1 defeats in the FA Cup: against Chelsea in the 2009 final, Liverpool in a 2012 semi-final and Manchester United at the same stage in 2016.

They have drawn three and lost seven of their 10 league matches this season against the teams above them heading into this weekend.

Everton's only away league victory in 43 attempts against the current top six sides came against Manchester United in December 2013 (D15, L27).

New signing Cenk Tosun scored 38 goals in 71 games for Besiktas since the start of last season.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 13% Probability of home win: 81% Probability of away win: 6%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.