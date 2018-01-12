Newcastle United v Swansea City

Rob Elliot will be back in contention for Rafa Benitez's side when they entertain Swansea City this weekend.

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle pair Rob Elliot and Chancel Mbemba are available after respective thigh and knee injuries.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Florian Lejeune and Jesus Gamez are still sidelined.

Swansea will assess Renato Sanches, who has a hamstring problem, and Tammy Abraham, who is nursing a hip injury.

Angel Rangel is out with a calf strain but Ki Sung-yueng and Leon Britton are fit after a similar injury, and Leroy Fer is available after his red card against Wolves was rescinded.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: "Newcastle need the takeover to go through quickly. How can they hope to pull off January deals during such an unstable period, even though their survival hopes depend on new signings?

"With only nine points separating the bottom 11 clubs, any side putting together a three-match winning run will leap towards safety. But Newcastle look so jittery at home. They haven't won there since October.

"Swansea need a win. Carlos Carvalhal has lifted the club since arriving and they have a decent record at St James's Park. But they've netted just six goals in 12 league matches.

"I can see both sides in a relegation battle for the rest of the season."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez: "We have done well the last few weeks, but it is a long season, we have an important game and the mentality must stay the same.

"Carlos is a good manager with a good record against us, but hopefully we end that".

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal on potential new signings: "The boat is on the sea - but the fish didn't bite the hook. There is nothing so far, but you never know when the boat is on the sea.

"It might not be possible for the team to play as I want after just a month, what is important is that we fight to win games."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez is still trying to bring players in but might have to face up to the fact that this is going to be a frustrating month for him and just get on with things.

Swansea also need new players but I don't know who they will be able to sign that could make a difference and, from the sounds of it, neither does their new manager Carlos Carvalhal.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v NBA stars Dario Saric & Aron Baynes

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The Magpies have earned successive Premier League victories against Swansea, having won just one of their first nine against them in the competition.

The Swans have won three of their five Premier League visits to St James' Park (D1, L1).

Newcastle United

They could go seven successive games without a Premier League home win for the first time since a run of eight in a row from December 2008 to April 2009.

Newcastle have failed to score in five of their last six home league fixtures.

However, they have won three of their last five games in all competitions (D1, L1), having lost nine of their previous 10.

United could keep three consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League for the first time since November 2014.

The Magpies have earned 20 of their 22 points this season against sides currently below them in the table.

Jamaal Lascelles has scored in both of his Premier League appearances against Swansea, including the winner in the reverse fixture.

Ayoze Perez has scored three goals in his last two games for Newcastle in all competitions, more than he managed in his previous 21 appearances.

Swansea City

Swansea have won each of their last three Premier League away fixtures in January, all under different managers.

The Swans won for the first time in eight away games last time out against Watford.

Carlos Carvalhal won all three of his matches as Sheffield Wednesday manager against Newcastle.

Tammy Abraham has now gone 15 games without scoring a goal, having scored five in his first 10 appearances for Swansea.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 25% Probability of home win: 54% Probability of away win: 21%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.