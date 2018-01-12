Crystal Palace v Burnley

Chris Wood scored on his full debut when Burnley beat Crystal Palace 1-0 in September's reverse fixture

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace have a growing injury list, with Jeffrey Schlupp and Andros Townsend the latest players now facing spells on the sidelines.

The Eagles are already without Mamadou Sakho, Scott Dann, Joel Ward, Jason Puncheon and Connor Wickham.

Burnley's new loan signing Georges-Kevin NKoudou is expected to play but James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Scott Arfield and Kevin Long require fitness tests.

Top scorer Chris Wood and left-back Stephen Ward are continued absentees.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "This fixture brings together two English managers who are exceeding their respective expectations.

"I watched Roy Hodgson's second match in charge of Palace, September's 5-0 defeat by Manchester City, and afterwards he spoke of the huge challenge ahead for his then-pointless and goalless team. A tally of 22 points from 18 subsequent games is remarkable and this game will be in his winnable column.

"Five league matches without a victory for Sean Dyche's Burnley shouldn't disguise their tremendous campaign so far. The fact they sit as currently the best of the rest says it all.

"With 17 points from 11 games, their away form has been their biggest improvement and you wouldn't be surprised to see them add to that at Selhurst Park."

Twitter: @SteveBowercomm

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "We've played some pretty big teams, and we've been unfortunate, I feel, not to have more rewards.

"We could easily have come out of that run with two, three or five more points.

"I don't want to be too greedy over the season but I have been delighted with the group and how they have adapted to the challenge of losing some players and now we want to keep moving forwards."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is a tough one to call because I am expecting a very close game, but I just have a feeling the Eagles might slip up after their really good run.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Victory for Burnley would complete a league double over Palace for the second successive season.

The Eagles' have lost seven of nine top-flight games against Burnley, with their sole win during that period coming away in January 2015.

Palace's most recent home win against the Clarets was by 4-3 in the Championship in October 2012, with Wilfried Zaha scoring twice.

Crystal Palace

Palace have won four and lost only one of their last 11 Premier League matches.

They have the division's seventh best record over those 11 games, with 18 points - three more than Burnley over the same period.

The Eagles lost their opening three home league matches but have since won three and lost only one of the subsequent eight.

They have claimed 11 points from losing positions; only Arsenal and Everton, with 12, have won more.

Christian Benteke has scored in only three of his 27 home league appearances for Palace.

Burnley

Burnley are winless in their last six fixtures in all competitions, including five in the Premier League.

They are in danger of losing their first three competitive matches of a calendar year for the first time since 1987.

They have conceded 11 goals in their last five matches in all competitions. They had previously conceded just 14 goals in 20 games in 2017-18.

Burnley are winless in all 48 Premier League matches under Sean Dyche when they have conceded the opening goal, losing 39 of them.

The Clarets are winless in four Premier League away games, drawing each of their last three.

Burnley have made just 18 changes to their starting XI in the league, at least half that of any other side.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 26% Probability of home win: 50% Probability of away win: 24%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.