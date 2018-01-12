Huddersfield Town v West Ham United

Alex Pritchard has signed for Huddersfield Town from Norwich City

Huddersfield new signings Terence Kongolo and Alex Pritchard are in line to make league debuts for the club.

Michael Hefele and Phillip Billing are back in training but Chris Lowe, Martin Cranie and Collin Quaner will all miss out.

Marko Arnautovic is in contention for the Hammers after recovering from a hamstring strain, as is James Collins.

However, Winston Reid is a doubt with a groin injury and Aaron Cresswell remains sidelined by a back problem.

Steve Wilson: "It may not have made too many headlines, but no team outside the top five in the Premier League have taken more points from the last seven games than West Ham.

"Those who were sceptical about the appointment of David Moyes may be having to think again.

"Huddersfield aren't winning too many, but they're winning just enough. Their season has been terrific so far, but with 16 games left no sensible Terrier's fan should rule out the possibility of their side running out of steam.

"Mind you, any slump is unlikely to be as dramatic as the one which afflicted their last top-flight season. In 1971-72, Huddersfield failed to win any of their last 16 matches and scored only four times, two of which were own goals!"

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner: "To be totally honest the West Ham away game was one of the performances, with Swansea maybe, where I think we really underperformed.

"We know that West Ham is a very big name, with a great squad with very good individuals and a very good manager as well.

"They are in good form at the minute so there are a lot of reasons why we have to be better than what we were in the first game; this is our aim to be our best."

West Ham United manager David Moyes: "I think this is a really important period for us. When I joined we went into a heavy period with a number of fixtures and the teams we were playing.

"Huddersfield have done great. If we can beat Huddersfield we could bring them back in amongst us.

"I used to watch Huddersfield games quite regularly. The job Wagner has done is terrific. They are more than fighting, they are competing and doing the job. They deserve great credit."

Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham are the only teams to have beaten Huddersfield at home this season, but I just don't see the Hammers losing here.

Prediction: 1-1

West Ham registered their first Premier League win of the season in September's return fixture, inflicting a first defeat on David Wagner's side.

Huddersfield have won 10 of their last 12 home league games against West Ham, but they have not hosted this fixture since November 1971.

They have gone four games without a Premier League win since their 4-1 demolition of Watford on 16 December (D3, L1).

The Terriers have scored just two goals in those four games.

They have lost their last four Premier League matches against London opposition by an aggregate score of 14-1.

The Hammers have lost just once in their last seven Premier League games (W3, D3).

They have, though, registered just one away win all season; 3-0 v Stoke on 16 December.

West Ham are two short of 400 Premier League away goals.

If West Ham lose, it will be the fourth time they've lost to at least three different promoted sides in the same Premier League season.

David Moyes is one shy of becoming the fourth manager to win 200 Premier League matches, after Alex Ferguson (528), Arsene Wenger (468) and Harry Redknapp (236).

Marko Arnautovic has scored four goals in his last four Premier League appearances.

Andy Carroll has eight goals in his last eight Premier League starts in the month of January.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 42% Probability of away win: 30%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.