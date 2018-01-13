Port Vale v Yeovil Town
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Luton
|26
|16
|6
|4
|62
|25
|37
|54
|2
|Notts County
|26
|14
|8
|4
|44
|26
|18
|50
|3
|Coventry
|26
|13
|5
|8
|28
|18
|10
|44
|4
|Accrington
|25
|13
|4
|8
|42
|30
|12
|43
|5
|Wycombe
|26
|12
|7
|7
|46
|35
|11
|43
|6
|Lincoln City
|26
|12
|7
|7
|35
|24
|11
|43
|7
|Mansfield
|26
|11
|10
|5
|38
|29
|9
|43
|8
|Exeter
|25
|13
|3
|9
|35
|32
|3
|42
|9
|Colchester
|27
|11
|8
|8
|36
|31
|5
|41
|10
|Swindon
|25
|13
|2
|10
|38
|34
|4
|41
|11
|Newport
|26
|10
|9
|7
|35
|30
|5
|39
|12
|Cambridge
|26
|10
|7
|9
|25
|31
|-6
|37
|13
|Carlisle
|26
|9
|7
|10
|37
|37
|0
|34
|14
|Cheltenham
|27
|9
|7
|11
|37
|39
|-2
|34
|15
|Grimsby
|27
|9
|7
|11
|26
|36
|-10
|34
|16
|Stevenage
|26
|9
|6
|11
|36
|39
|-3
|33
|17
|Crawley
|26
|9
|6
|11
|25
|31
|-6
|33
|18
|Port Vale
|27
|9
|4
|14
|29
|35
|-6
|31
|19
|Crewe
|26
|9
|2
|15
|29
|41
|-12
|29
|20
|Morecambe
|26
|7
|7
|12
|26
|36
|-10
|28
|21
|Yeovil
|26
|7
|6
|13
|36
|47
|-11
|27
|22
|Forest Green
|26
|6
|5
|15
|26
|47
|-21
|23
|23
|Chesterfield
|27
|5
|6
|16
|26
|51
|-25
|21
|24
|Barnet
|26
|5
|5
|16
|26
|39
|-13
|20
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired