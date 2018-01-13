League Two
Crawley15:00Barnet
Venue: Checkatrade.com Stadium

Crawley Town v Barnet

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton26166462253754
2Notts County26148444261850
3Coventry26135828181044
4Accrington25134842301243
5Wycombe26127746351143
6Lincoln City26127735241143
7Mansfield26111053829943
8Exeter2513393532342
9Colchester2711883631541
10Swindon25132103834441
11Newport2610973530539
12Cambridge2610792531-637
13Carlisle2697103737034
14Cheltenham2797113739-234
15Grimsby2797112636-1034
16Stevenage2696113639-333
17Crawley2696112531-633
18Port Vale2794142935-631
19Crewe2692152941-1229
20Morecambe2677122636-1028
21Yeovil2676133647-1127
22Forest Green2665152647-2123
23Chesterfield2756162651-2521
24Barnet2655162639-1320
