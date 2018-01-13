League One
MK Dons15:00Wimbledon
Venue: Stadium mk

Milton Keynes Dons v AFC Wimbledon

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan25175350123856
2Shrewsbury25166333151854
3Blackburn25147445232249
4Scunthorpe26147537221549
5Bradford2615384234848
6Portsmouth26132113330341
7Rotherham26124104435940
8Charlton2611783332140
9Peterborough2611694337639
10Oxford Utd2710894239338
11Doncaster2697102928134
12Plymouth2797112934-534
13Fleetwood2696113640-433
14Blackpool2788113438-432
15Bristol Rovers26102143643-732
16Gillingham2671092729-231
17Southend2787123145-1431
18Walsall257993134-330
19MK Dons2678112838-1029
20Oldham2777133949-1028
21Wimbledon2576122231-927
22Northampton2775152347-2426
23Rochdale25410112535-1022
24Bury2645171941-2217
View full League One table

