Championship
Hull15:00Reading
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Reading

Seb Larsson
Seb Larsson (right) has scored twice in 24 appearances this season
Hull City midfielder Seb Larsson and defender Michael Dawson will come back in after being rested for the FA Cup win over Blackburn Rovers.

Striker Will Keane is close to a return after more than a year out with knee ligament damage.

Reading centre-back Liam Moore should return having missed the FA Cup tie at Stevenage with a knee problem.

Forward Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has also resumed training after illness ruled him out of the game last week.

Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"Every game that we play is important and every game we play you want to get a result.

"This is an important game as we both want to get the result, so we need to fight very hard to get it.

"Everybody in the club and in the team realises what's necessary and we're trying to do our best and get these results.

"If we can bring the level that we've shown in the past, then I'm sure we can do well."

Match facts

  • Hull are unbeaten in their past seven league meetings with Reading (W4 D3), since a 3-1 defeat in November 2005.
  • The Royals have never won against the Tigers at the KC Stadium (D2 L2), with their last win coming at Boothferry Park in March 1994 courtesy of a Jimmy Quinn brace in a 2-1 victory.
  • Nigel Adkins - who managed 80 games for Reading between March 2013 and December 2014 - has not faced his former side since December 2012, a 1-0 win in the Premier League when Southampton manager.
  • Reading have collected fewer points across their past six Championship matches (2) than any other side.
  • Hull remain winless in all 19 league matches this season against sides whose names do not start with B - all five of their wins have come against sides beginning with B (Burton, Bolton, Birmingham, Barnsley and Brentford).
  • Two of the top three players for completed passes in this season's Championship are Reading defenders Paul McShane (1312) and Liam Moore (1303).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves26194350203061
2Derby26147541231849
3Cardiff26145736251147
4Bristol City2613854031947
5Aston Villa26128638241444
6Leeds2613493728943
7Sheff Utd26133104031942
8Middlesbrough2612593526941
9Preston26101063026440
10Fulham2610973934539
11Brentford2691073935437
12Ipswich26113123939036
13Norwich2697102631-534
14Nottm Forest26102143342-932
15Millwall2679102829-130
16Sheff Wed2679103034-430
17QPR2679102836-830
18Reading2677123035-528
19Barnsley2668122737-1026
20Bolton2667132543-1825
21Hull2659123944-524
22Burton2666142043-2324
23Birmingham2665151535-2023
24Sunderland26410122943-1422
View full Championship table

