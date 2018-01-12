Hull City v Reading

Seb Larsson (right) has scored twice in 24 appearances this season

Hull City midfielder Seb Larsson and defender Michael Dawson will come back in after being rested for the FA Cup win over Blackburn Rovers.

Striker Will Keane is close to a return after more than a year out with knee ligament damage.

Reading centre-back Liam Moore should return having missed the FA Cup tie at Stevenage with a knee problem.

Forward Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has also resumed training after illness ruled him out of the game last week.

SAM's prediction Home win 48% Draw 27% Away win 25%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"Every game that we play is important and every game we play you want to get a result.

"This is an important game as we both want to get the result, so we need to fight very hard to get it.

"Everybody in the club and in the team realises what's necessary and we're trying to do our best and get these results.

"If we can bring the level that we've shown in the past, then I'm sure we can do well."

Match facts