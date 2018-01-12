Championship
Brentford15:00Bolton
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Bolton Wanderers

Brentford striker Emiliano Marcondes chases after the ball
Brentford striker Emiliano Marcondes made his debut for the club in the 1-0 defeat by Notts County in the FA Cup
Brentford defenders Henrik Dalsgaard (ankle) and John Egan (concussion) are both back in training, but are unlikely to feature against Bolton.

Midfielder Lewis Macleod is expected to shake off a thigh strain, but left-back Rico Henry is a long-term absentee with knee ligament damage.

Bolton Wanderers have no new injury concerns for the trip to London.

Boss Phil Parkinson is likely to make changes after their FA Cup exit by Huddersfield last weekend.

SAM's prediction
Home win 67%Draw 19%Away win 14%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Brentford are unbeaten in four home league matches against Bolton (W3 D1) since losing 2-1 in October 1989.
  • The Trotters have never kept a clean sheet at Griffin Park in 18 previous league trips there, although goalkeeper Barry Siddall kept one in an FA Cup tie in January 1976.
  • The Bees are currently on their longest unbeaten home run (12 games) in the top two tiers of English football since December 1951, when they went 15 without defeat in the second tier.
  • Bolton forward Gary Madine has had a hand in 11 goals in his last 12 Championship appearances (seven goals, four assists).
  • Brentford midfielder Romaine Sawyers has created more chances from open play for his teammates than any other Championship player this season (51).
  • The Trotters are aiming to win three consecutive Championship matches for the first time since April 2014.

