Bristol City v Norwich City

From the section

Alex Pritchard has scored once in nine appearances this season after missing the start of the campaign with a knee injury

Bristol City have no new injuries and could give a first start to midfielder Liam Walsh, after Tuesday's substitute appearance against Manchester City.

Forward duo Famara Diedhiou and Milan Djuric remain out, but record signing Diedhiou is closest to a return.

Norwich must manage without playmaker Alex Pritchard, who joined Premier League side Huddersfield on Friday.

Tom Trybull (back) is out and Harrison Reed (hip) remains sidelined but Marco Stiepermann (groin) could be back.

SAM's prediction Home win 43% Draw 27% Away win 30%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts