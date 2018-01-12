Bristol City v Norwich City
-
- From the section Championship
Bristol City have no new injuries and could give a first start to midfielder Liam Walsh, after Tuesday's substitute appearance against Manchester City.
Forward duo Famara Diedhiou and Milan Djuric remain out, but record signing Diedhiou is closest to a return.
Norwich must manage without playmaker Alex Pritchard, who joined Premier League side Huddersfield on Friday.
Tom Trybull (back) is out and Harrison Reed (hip) remains sidelined but Marco Stiepermann (groin) could be back.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 43%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 30%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Bristol City are winless in five previous league matches against Norwich (D2 L3), since a 2-1 win in February 2009 in which Lee Johnson featured for the Robins.
- The Canaries have won two of their last nine league visits to Ashton Gate (D2 L5), most recently winning 3-0 in October 2010.
- Jamie Paterson has had a hand in 12 goals in his last 15 home Championship games (seven goals, five assists).
- Norwich haven't kept clean sheets in three consecutive away league matches since October 2010, with one of those clean sheets coming at Ashton Gate.
- Bristol City were defeated 5-0 in their last match away at Aston Villa - since Lee Johnson took charge of his first match in March 2013, only two managers have lost more Football League matches by five or more goals than Johnson (3) - David Flitcroft (4) and Steve Davis (5).
- James Maddison has been involved in six goals in his last seven Championship starts (three goals, three assists).