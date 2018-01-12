Burton Albion v Queens Park Rangers

From the section

Jake Buxton has played 25 games since rejoining Burton in June

Burton Albion duo Will Miller and Tom Flanagan (both dead legs) are doubts.

Defenders Jake Buxton and John Brayford also have knocks, but manager Nigel Clough expects both to be fit.

QPR centre-back Alex Baptiste has been cleared to play after overcoming a back injury, while full-back James Perch (knee) is close to returning.

Midfielder Jordan Cousins (hamstring) and striker Paul Smyth (thigh) are out while and forward Jamie Mackie (back) is a long-term absentee.

SAM's prediction Home win 38% Draw 29% Away win 33%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

