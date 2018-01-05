Liverpool will 'fully co-operate' in any Roberto Firmino-Mason Holgate investigation

Media playback is not supported on this device Liverpool 2-1 Everton: What happened during that Holgate's push on Firmino?

Liverpool say they will co-operate with any investigation into Roberto Firmino's clash with Mason Holgate in the Reds' 2-1 FA Cup win over Everton.

Holgate pushed forward Firmino over the advertising hoardings and into the crowd, with the Everton defender left furious after the pair subsequently exchanged angry words.

The incident - in which neither player was booked - will be in the match report referee Bobby Madley sends to the Football Association, who will decide whether to investigate further.

"The club and player will fully co-operate with the relevant authorities to ensure the facts are established in a thorough manner if deemed necessary or requested," said a spokesman.

"While that process is ongoing, we will not be making any further comment."

Everton boss Sam Allardyce was asked about the incident after the game, and said: "I haven't found out exactly what happened. I'm here to talk about football not controversial issues.

"Even if I had or hadn't spoken to Mason Holgate I wouldn't tell anyone because that's another area of the authority of the football club. I will let the director of football [Steve Walsh] deal with that."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp added: "I only heard about something but I can't say anything about it because so far I couldn't speak to anybody and I think, from now on, first of all the club will answer.

"I don't really know anything about it."

James Milner opened the scoring, before Gylfi Sigurdsson's equaliser - but Virgil van Dijk scored the winner on his debut to put Liverpool into the fourth round.

Roberto Firmino was shoved into the crowd by Mason Holgate

Firmino came back on the pitch and started shouting at Holgate, saying something which angered the Everton defender