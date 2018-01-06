Carlos Tevez returns to Boca Juniors after unsuccessful spell with Shanghai Shenhua

Carlos Tevez has won eight league titles in four countries

Carlos Tevez has returned to Argentine club Boca Juniors after an unsuccessful spell with Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

The former Manchester United and Manchester City forward joined Shanghai in December 2016 in a deal worth a reported £40m.

This will be Tevez's third spell at his boyhood club, having previously played for Boca between 2001-04 and 2015-16.

The Argentina international has won eight league titles in four countries.

Tevez played for seven years in the Premier League and won the title with both Manchester clubs.

He also lifted the Champions League trophy with United in 2008 before joining Juventus in 2013, where he won two Italian championships.

The forward won his second league title with Boca in 2015 and also won the league with Brazilian club Corinthians in 2005, before joining West Ham in 2006.