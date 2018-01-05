BBC Sport - Liverpool 2-1 Everton: MOTD pundits on Holgate's push on Firmino
MOTD pundits on Holgate's push on Firmino
- From the section FA Cup
Match of the Day's pundits discuss the pushing incident between Mason Holgate and Roberto Firmino in Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Everton in the FA Cup third round.
Liverpool say they will co-operate with any investigation into Roberto Firmino's clash.
WATCH MORE: Both derby penalties should not have been given - Klopp
FA Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired