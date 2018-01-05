BBC Sport - Liverpool 2-1 Everton: Ecstasy & agony as Virgil van Dijk seals dream debut
Ecstasy & agony as Van Dijk seals dream debut
- From the section FA Cup
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk scores on his debut to send Jurgen Klopp into ecstasy and Everton's Sam Allardyce and his assistant Sammy Lee into agony during their FA Cup third round tie.
MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool 2-1 Everton
KLOPP INTERVIEW: Both penalties should not have been given
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 2-1 Everton
