BBC Sport - Liverpool 2-1 Everton: Ecstasy & agony as Virgil van Dijk seals dream debut

Ecstasy & agony as Van Dijk seals dream debut

  • From the section FA Cup

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk scores on his debut to send Jurgen Klopp into ecstasy and Everton's Sam Allardyce and his assistant Sammy Lee into agony during their FA Cup third round tie.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool 2-1 Everton

KLOPP INTERVIEW: Both penalties should not have been given

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 2-1 Everton

Available to UK users only.

