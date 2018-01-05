BBC Sport - Jesse Lingard cracker breaks deadlock for Man Utd as they beat Derby 2-0 in FA Cup
Lingard cracker breaks deadlock for Man Utd
Jesse Lingard puts Man Utd ahead against Derby County with a cracking strike from 22 yards which fizzes into the top corner.
