Sam Stubbs: Wigan loan defender to AFC Fylde on one-month deal
- From the section AFC Fylde
Wigan Athletic have loaned defender Sam Stubbs to National League side AFC Fylde on a one-month deal.
Stubbs, 19, had been with Crewe Alexandra for the first part of the season where he made eight appearances for the League Two club.
He joins a Fylde side who are 13th in the league and coached by former Tranmere defender Dave Challinor.
The Liverpool-born centre-back is the son of ex-Everton defender Alan Stubbs and began his career with the Toffees.
