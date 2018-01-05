Sam Stubbs: Wigan loan defender to AFC Fylde on one-month deal

Sam Stubbs
Sam Stubbs began his career at Everton, where his father Alan Stubbs was a popular player

Wigan Athletic have loaned defender Sam Stubbs to National League side AFC Fylde on a one-month deal.

Stubbs, 19, had been with Crewe Alexandra for the first part of the season where he made eight appearances for the League Two club.

He joins a Fylde side who are 13th in the league and coached by former Tranmere defender Dave Challinor.

The Liverpool-born centre-back is the son of ex-Everton defender Alan Stubbs and began his career with the Toffees.

