Wales football: Bellamy, Giggs and Roberts to be interviewed for vacant job

Craig Bellamy (l) received the Wales captaincy armband when Ryan Giggs retired from international football in 2007

Ryan Giggs, Craig Bellamy and Osian Roberts will be interviewed for the vacant Wales football manager's job in the next week.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) hopes to have a successor to Chris Coleman in place in time for the Nations League draw on 24 January.

Giggs,Bellamy and Roberts have all declared an interest in the role which Coleman quit in November.

However, it is unclear if they are the only names on the shortlist.

Manchester United legend Giggs scored 12 times in 64 Wales appearances between 1991 and 2007, but has been out of work since leaving Old Trafford in July 2016.

His management experience has been limited to four games in interim charge of United in 2014, before spending two years as Louis van Gaal's assistant.

Bellamy scored 19 goals in 78 appearances for his country between 1998 and 2013.

He is currently Cardiff City's player development manager under the guidance of Neil Warnock.

Roberts has been part of Wales' coaching team since 2010 when the late Gary Speed was appointed manager and became assistant manager in 2015 under Coleman.

In that role he helped guide Wales to the Euro 2016 semi-final and is also the FAW's technical director.