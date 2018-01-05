BBC Sport - FA Cup: Liverpool 2-1 Everton highlights
Highlights: Liverpool 2-1 Everton
- From the section FA Cup
Watch highlights as Virgil van Dijk scores the winner on his debut following his £75m move to Liverpool as the Reds edge past Everton to move into the fourth round of the FA Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 2-1 Everton
Watch all the goals from the FA Cup third round here
Available to UK users only.
